The Vermont national guard has a new state command sergeant major.

Saturday morning, the guard officially transferred responsibilities from outgoing Sergeant Major Toby Quick, to their new Sergeant Major Nathan Chipman. The position is the highest ranking job held in the Vermont National Guard. The person chosen acts as the senior advisor to enlisted members in both the army and air national guard. The Sgt. Major also serves as council to Vermont's adjutant General. Sergeant Chipman says it's an honor to have been nominated.

"It's a huge honor for the soldiers and airmen and for me to be able to stand up here and guide and develop our junior NCOs and airmen from now into the future. Very excited," said Sgt. Maj. Nathan Chipman.

We also caught up with Sergeant Chipman's predecessor, Sgt. Major Toby Quick. He said he believes Sergeant Chipman will do an outstanding job.

"He's a great NCO. I've known him for over 26 years. He's a great leader. He's eager and ready to move forward with the organization and keep everything going forward and I'm very proud of him," said Sgt. Maj. Quick.

Governor Phil Scott was also at the ceremony. He said he looks forward to getting to know Sergeant Major Chipman and said he has faith that he will excel in the position.