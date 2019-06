As the summer approaches the Vermont National Guard is reminding the public to avoid trespassing on their training site in Jericho.

Officials say the rule is to ensure the public's safety as there are active training areas on the Ethan Allen property, including multiple active firing ranges.

They say trespassing risks the safety of the person and can inhibit military training from occurring.

Trespassers will be cited and they say they will work with local law enforcement.