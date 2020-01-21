Vermont National Guard provides update on sex assaults

The Vermont National Guard has released new data on sex assaults within its ranks

According to the 2019 Sexual Assault and Harassment Report, the guard received three reports of sexual assault. A female guard member says a male guard member raped her. A male guard member says he was a victim of abusive sexual contact by a female guard member. And a female civilian says she was sexually assaulted by a male guard member.

Looking at the numbers dating back to 2010, there was a high of six reports in 2015 and 2011.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Brig. General Greg Knight, the commander of the Vermont National Guard, about this latest report to the Legislature.