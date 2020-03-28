Vermont National Guard to operate COVID-19 testing site in Putney

The Vermont Department of Health, in collaboration with the medical division of the National Guard Civil Support Team, is setting up an additional COVID-19 patient test site at Landmark College in Putney, Vermont. This site is being established to provide additional testing capacity for people who have a referral from their health care provider.

The Landmark College testing site will begin to see referred patients starting on Sunday, March 29, and will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. throughout the week. The hours, and for how many days the site is open, will depend on the availability of testing supplies.

Health officials emphasized that people cannot simply show up at a testing site or drive-through location. Everyone must still talk with their health care provider and be formally referred for testing.