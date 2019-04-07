The Vermont National Guard welcomes a new Commander.

Col. Tracey Poirier was introduced in the traditional military ceremony at Camp Johnson on Sunday.

Poirier will be taking command of the regional training institute and will oversee all training making sure guardsmen are ready to do their job.

This afternoon, she addressed a room full of members, making it clear that her door is always open.

“If you ever wake up on day and have to ask yourself why am I doing this? You march straight into my office, get on your cell phone, just find me and I will remind you why we do what we do,” said Col. Tracey Poirier.

The Guard says she is the first female commander of the 124th Regiment Regional Training Institute.