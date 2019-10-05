Vermont-New Hampshire bridge upgrade would need truck detour

New Hampshire transportation officials say a $2 million upgrade to a Connecticut River bridge that links Walpole with the Vermont village of Bellows Falls would require a lengthy truck detour.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the rehabilitation of the 36-year-old Arch Bridge, which is owned jointly by the states of New Hampshire and Vermont, is scheduled for 2021.

David Scott of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation told the Rockingham Select Board that two-way traffic would remain in place during the project, but in much narrower lanes, making truck turning and crossing difficult.

One truck detour would be north to Springfield and Charlestown, New Hampshire. Another would be south between Westminster and another area in Walpole.

