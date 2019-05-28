Vermont, New Hampshire see spikes in STIs

Vermont and New Hampshire are seeing spikes in gonorrhea and chlamydia.

The Health Department says in 2008, there were 38 cases of gonorrhea in Vermont. And already this year there are 250.

Officials say that's partly because of better testing. But they advise sexually active people to get site-specific swab tests and urine tests to look for both STIs because a urine test alone can sometimes miss it.

"Just because you've had a negative urine, if you have had receptive anal or oral sex doesn't mean you don't have an infection there. The only way to know is if you test the site," said Daniel Daltry of the Vermont Department of Health.

Right now, both gonorrhea and chlamydia can be cured, but there is a strain of resistant gonorrhea in some Asian and European nations.