Vermont, New Hampshire students named US Presidential Scholars

Students from Vermont and New Hampshire will represent the region as this year's group of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The five students are among 161 high school seniors who are being honored.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

They will be honored at a ceremony on June 23.

Vermont

Jackson Elder, Burlington-Burlington High School

Grace Jiayi Lu, Essex Jct-Essex High School

Remi Savard, Montpelier-Montpelier High School

New Hampshire

Benjamin Daniel Jachim-Gallagher, Newport-Newport Middle High School

Michaela Phan, Portsmouth-Phillips Exeter Academy