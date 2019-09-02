Vermont PBS moving to Winooski

Vermont PBS is moving to Winooski.

The public television station is in the process of transforming parts of the VSAC building into new offices and studio space.

Vermont PBS President and CEO Holly Groschner says their Colchester spot was more than 50 years old and they needed to upgrade to a space that was more comfortable for their staff and which better fit their changes in technology.

Groschner couldn't say yet what the final price tag of the move would be but did say they've invested $1 million in tech upgrades so far.

She says there shouldn't be much change for you at home except for maybe seeing more local content.

"It's going to be a bit more nimble. And our reliability will also have increased because of our cloud-based distribution. We're also working at getting our fiber service more secure. So all of that works together to make a better service for our community," Groschner said.

Staff members moved last month. Vermont PBS will move its broadcast system as of Nov. 1.

We asked what's happening to the building in Colchester, which they own. They're not sure yet whether they will lease or sell it or who might want to move in.

An open house for the new space will be later this fall.