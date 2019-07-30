Vermont PFAS testing underway; ANR faces December deadline

New statewide testing of public water sources is underway for PFAS, a family of toxic chemicals that has come under increasing concern from Vermont health officials.

"It's certainly an aggressive timeline and it's required swift action by the agency," said Bryan Redmond with the Vt. Agency of Natural Resources. He has until December 1st to test over 650 water systems across Vermont.

"My team is working very hard to stand up the number of resources for the successful completion of the initial sampling that's required," Redmond said.

Studies have found high levels of PFAS chemicals in humans are linked to a range of illnesses including kidney cancer, increased cholesterol levels and problems in pregnancies.

PFAS contamination was detected in 2016 in private drinking water wells near the Saint-Gobain plant in North Bennington. It has since been detected in numerous other locations including airports, where it was used in some varieties of firefighting foam.

Vermont lawmakers this spring mandated the testing for public water supplies that serve over 25 people and also set strict standards for how much can exist in the water.

It is a very in-depth testing process, starting with water system owners following a procedure to collect samples, which are then sent to a certified testing facility. The end result is a positive or negative contamination grade.

"My team has, in conjunction with the Vermont Rural Water Association, is providing statewide trainings. The first of those trainings is actually today in Bethel, and there will be four more around the state. We've seen very good attendance by the water operators -- the rosters are pretty full," Redmond said.

To complicate the matter, there are no registered PFAS water testing facilities in the state. "it is unfortunate. I will say that we do -- pretty much it seems like every week -- we have new labs coming online for this method," Redmond said.

While the testing for PFAS chemicals in water systems hasn't been a mandate until this May, there are a few places like the Champlain Water District, that have been testing for PFAS chemicals for years now.

"We started testing in May of 2014 as part of a U.S. EPA program at the time. And then when that program ended a year later, we just continued on with testing," said the district's Michael Barsotti.

ANR officials stressed the importance of testing water systems for PFAS chemicals, due to the added dangers of ingesting these chemicals. "While drinking water is not the only exposure pathway, it is an important pathway. Because of the direct consumption, there is known side-effects. That research is continually emerging but it is important to test based on what we know, Redmond said.

Although more than five water systems would have to test for PFAS each day to meet the December deadline, Redmond said that testing program is important.

Click here for more information on Vermont's PFAS response.