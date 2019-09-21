Vermont Passport Agency holding event today

The Vermont Passport Agency in St. Albans is hosting a special event to accept applications for U.S. passports.

Items to bring are citizenship evidence like a birth certificate, naturalization certificate, or previous U.S. passport, a recent passport photo and a valid photo identification such as a driver's license, military, or government ID.

You can save time by filling out your application online and bringing it to the event but be sure to not sign it before going to the Agency.

Anyone under 16 must have both parents or guardians present. If both cannot make it, go to the website to learn how to work around it.

