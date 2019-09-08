Vermont Pride is more than just a parade

Vermont's Pride Week concluded Sunday with a parade and party in downtown Burlington. Organizers say this year's celebration is especially important because it marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

"We've never had crowds like this before," said Mike Bensel, the executive director of the Pride Center.

A crowd of more than 90 organizations marched up Church Street Sunday for the annual Vermont Pride parade.

Countless onlookers lined the sidewalks, waving the colors of the rainbow.

Proud Vermonters proving regardless of age, preference or gender, inclusivity is a priority in the Green Mountain State.

"I'm not going to hide myself because there's no point," said Ruby Soulingy, 13.

"Really happy that so much of at least Burlington society is centered on love," said Karen Tronsgard-Scott of the Vermont Network Against Domestic & Sexual Violence.

"Vermont is just a model state as far as consciousness and as far as incredible respect for human rights and dignity," said Robert Toms of Pride Vermont.

Participants say it's just as crucial to remember how the community created these alliances, as it is to teach the next generations how to keep them.

"It's been a long, long fight to get where we are today," said Corri Wright of Montreal.

"Kids should start growing up knowing that this is what it's like and what it's going to be like and that everyone's equal, said Ella Neff, 13.

"Pride is that anybody can marry anybody," said Ethan Barquist, 6.

"Their world and the world they're creating is so much different and so much more open to everybody and respecting and loving everybody than it has been in the past," said Tronsgard-Scott.

Organizers say it's a world where Vermont pride shines even brighter.

"Having a turnout like this for pride just means that we're evolving, and it just makes me very happy and very proud to be a part of this community," Toms said.