Vermont Primary Profile: 4 Democrats running for open lt. governor seat

In just two months, Vermonters will vote in the state's primary election to decide who will be on the general election ballot in November. Calvin Cutler takes a look at the Democratic candidates seeking the nomination for lieutenant governor.

Four Democrats from different walks of life are seeking the party's nomination for the second highest office in Vermont. A largely symbolic role, the lieutenant governor presides over the Senate and steps up to lead should something happen to the governor.

Senator Debbie Ingram of Chittenden County says she brings politcial experience at the municipal and state level to the race. She says from broadband to health care to education, all Vermonters should have a seat at the table.

"If we talk to the people on the ground who are experiencing the problems directly, they're the ones that know the issues the best and they're the most likely to have good solutions to those issues. We have to pay attention to them and their thoughts and take that back to Montpelier to formulate policies and laws," Ingram said.

Brenda Siegel, who finished third in the 2018 primary for governor, says she's focused on social and economic justice and climate advocacy. As a single mother and low income earner, she says state leadership should reflect the experiences of all Vermonters and understand their hardships.

"I have experienced the challenges of moving forward in our state just like so many people across the state. I am no different. I am really of the people in Vermont," Siegel said.

Molly Gray, an assistant attorney general, recently picked up several high profile endorsements from former Governors Peter Shumlin and Madeleine Kunin. She is also leading the field in fundraising. She says she's running to increase financial and educational equity and to tackle the state's ongoing demographic crisis.

"If we're truly going to solve those issues and bring us forward from COVID-19, we can't have the same leadership making the same decisions in the Senate and in the Statehouse," Gray said.

Current Senate President Tim Ashe, the biggest name on the Democratic slate says his track record in the Legislature will have him ready on day one as lt. governor. The Chittenden County lawmaker says Vermont is still in crisis and whoever leads will have to make hard choices.

"With a $330 million budget hole, with businesses and households suffering, my first order of business is to get us back to where we were six months ago, and that's going to take some amount of time before we start layering on new programs," Ashe said.

On the Progressive side, Cris Ericson is running unopposed for lieutenant governor.

