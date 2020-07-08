Vermont Primary Profile: 5 Republicans running for open lt. governor seat

In just two months, Vermonters will vote in the state's primary election, deciding who will be on the general election ballot in November. Along with choosing candidates for governor, voters will also elect candidates for the lieutenant governor's office.

With Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman looking to challenge Governor Scott, the race for Vermont's number two top spot is wide open, with five Republicans vying for the nomination.

"To advocate for a bold, brave vision of prosperity for all Vermonters," said Meg Hansen, a health care policy reform advocate from Manchester. She says she'll bring that policy background to Montpelier to advocate for working class families in parts rural areas of the state.

"I do belive that when you're elected in office you have to collaborate and come together. But I think it is equally as imortant that all Vermotners feel like they are represented and that they are heard," Hansen said.

Also on the ballot is Dana Colson. The welding suppply business owner from Tunbridge says he's running as part of gubenatorial candidate John Klar's "agripublican" coalition. Colson's son, Austin was killed in 2018 and so far nobody has been charged. He says the case spurred him to seek public office and focus on the opioid crisis.

"Of course through my son's case, I was working very closely with state police and the criminal justice and opioid crisis. So, that is definitely a big issue here in Vermont. More people have died from opioids than coronavirus here in Vermont," Colson said.

Scott Milne is a familiar face in the GOP field. The travel agency owner from Pomfret came within a couple thousand votes in 2014 of unseating Governor Peter Shumlin. If elected, he says his entrepeneurship will help the state out of the red from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need people with business experience in Montpelier. It's nice to have a diverse group of legislators and leaders but I think the skill set that I represent is underrepresented and more important now more than ever," Milne said.

Cris Ericson of Chester and Dwayne Tucker from Barre round out the field seeking the GOP nomination.

