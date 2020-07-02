Vermont Primary Profile: Pat Winburn

In just two months, Vermonters will vote in the state's primary election, deciding who will be on the general election ballot in November. One of the Democrats running for governor is Pat Winburn.

The 64-year-old lives in Bennington where he has worked as a personal injury lawyer for nearly four decades. He's married to his wife Kim and has two children.

"I'm not a wall street lawyer, I'm a main street lawyer," said Winburn in an ambitious TV ad blitz that began in March and featured his dog Alphie.

Winburn's built a nearly 40-year career as a trial lawyer, working on cases from the local and state level, all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. He served as the past president of the Vermont Trial Lawyers Association and says his analytical thinking will bring change to Montpelier.

Unlike former Vt. Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe and Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman, Winburn is an outsider to state government and the legislature. He says that fresh perspective will help better represent areas of the state that receive less attention, like southern Vermont. We're not part of Montpelier, we're not part of Chittenden County, so I think I bring a different perspective on politics in this state," Winburn said.

Winburn compares his political vision for Vermont to shuffling and re-dealing a deck of cards, calling it a re-thinking of public policy to increase equity. He says a comprehensive paid family leave plan -- previously vetoed by Governor Scott -- is a good place to start. "After we see what the policies are, which ones are good, throw out a few jokers and then pass some things that are relevant to the 21st century," he said.

But even with his campaign's outreach in virtual town halls, yard signs, and other ad buys, Winburn will still have to overcome a name recognition gap and a popular incumbent. He says despite that popularity, Scott's opposition to paid family leave and a minimum wage bill when he served in the Senate, sets the state back. "I think after the pandemic settles down a little, people are going to have to look at what the issues are in Vermont that we have to deal with in a very serious way," Winburn said.

Winburn faces Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman, Rebecca Holcombe, and Ralph Corbo for the Democratic nomination in the August 11th primary.