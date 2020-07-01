Vermont Primary Profile: Rebecca Holcombe

In just two months, Vermonters will vote in the state's primary election, deciding who will be on the general election ballot in November. One of the Democrats running for governor, former education secretary Rebecca Holcombe, is no stranger to state government.

The 53-year-old is a lifelong educator, serving as a teacher, a principal, and state education secretary. She lives in Norwich with her husband James and her son and daughter.

Holcombe grew up in several countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan, while her parents worked for the United Nations. She say the experience inspired her passion for teaching. "That really impressed upon me how essential basic commitment to education is in terms of people having the opportunity to thrive," she said.

After teaching at the grade school and college levels, she was appointed secretary of education under Democratic Governor Peter Shumlin and went on to serve for Gov. Phi Scott. She oversaw the initial rollout of the controversial Act 46 district consolidation law, but eventually split with Scott in 2018 over disagreements with the laws implementation and school funding.

Holcombe says her top priorities are increasing equity for Vermonters across health care, education and the economy. "We need to be paying attention to economic opportunity for marginalized communities that have been cut out of prosperity, but also for parts of the state that never recovered from the last recession. We need a rural economy that works and is creating opportunity outside of Chittenden County," she said.

Holcombe also wants to stabilize health care costs and take action on climate change by investing in green energy and keeping dollars in state. "We'd be creating high wage jobs in Vermont communities for workers who can get goods skills out of our Vermont State College System or career and tech centers, who can earn a really good wage, a living wage," she said.

But like her primary challengers, she'll be up against an incumbent who's received high marks from across the aisle even before the pandemic. Holcombe says Scott deserves credit for listening to the public health experts, but says he's fallen short in a long term vision for the state, such as expansion of broadband. "Right now, in the middle of a pandemic we are seeing huge equity gaps in terms of access to education, access to health care, in terms of which businesses and which communities can get back on their feet and connect with markets," she said.

She says her track record in public service, including at the state leadership level, sets her apart from her opponents. Holcombe faces Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman, Pat Winburn, and Ralph Corbo for the Democratic nomination in the August 11th primary.