Vermont Pub and Brewery is pouring its 2,000th brew Friday.

Visitors will be drinking the Vermont Smoked Porter, made special by past and present brewers.

The special event kicks off at 11:30 a.m. Pints are $3.

The pub's current brewer and six former VBP brewers helped create the drink.

VBP touts itself as Vermont's original craft brew pub and the longest running craft brewery in Vermont.