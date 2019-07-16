Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Tom Anderson resigning

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Tom Anderson is resigning at the end of the month.

The office of Republican Gov. Phil Scott says Anderson is leaving July 31 to join his wife who is working in Washington.

Anderson took the job at Public Safety in January 2017, after Scott took office.

Scott says Anderson has worked on a number of the governor's priorities, including enhancing school safety, reducing supply of narcotics as part of the state's response to the opioid epidemic and streamlining the permitting and licensure process, while upholding public safety standards.

He has also focused on establishing and fostering strong relationships with federal and local law enforcement, and with Vermont's career and volunteer firefighters and first responders.

