Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy banned from visiting Philippines

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy is now banned from visiting the Philippines.

The move from Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte comes after Leahy and fellow Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois got a measure into the 2020 federal budget that would deny some Philippine officials entry into the U.S.

The Philippines will also introduce tighter entry restrictions for U.S. citizens if Washington enforces the new sanctions.

Leahy and Durbin introduced the provision in response to the jailing of former Philippines senator and government critic Leila de Lima. She led an investigation into mass killings during the Filipino president's anti-drug crackdown.

Leahy's team says the senator had no plans to visit the Philippines.

Spokesman David Carle said, "This is about the right of Filipino citizens-- and people everywhere-- to freely express their opinions, including opinions that may be critical of government policies that involve the use of excessive force and the denial of due process."