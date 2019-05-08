Vermont Senate approves $6.1B budget

The Vermont Senate has passed a $6.1 billion 2021 fiscal year state budget that includes funding increases for several social safety net programs.

Senators say under-funding of pension obligations years ago has prevented funding increases for social programs and they tried to make modest increases to address that.

Overall, the Senate spending plan is a 2.75 percent increase over current spending. The Senate added an additional $2 million for the Reach Up welfare program, which has not seen an increase in benefits since 2004. There's also $1 million more in Medicaid funding for seniors in residential care facilities. Another half-million will go toward Medicaid dental benefits. Seven million is allocated for additional child care subsidies.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Jane Kitchel, D-Calais, says more money was needed to support foster parents, too, as the opioid crisis has added to a higher caseload. "It gets to really difficult budgetary and sometimes ethical and philosophical concern around the extent to which certain groups of Vermonters are paying a disproportionate price for decisions that were made in the past," she said.

Kitchel says 40 percent of all new spending is covering previous under-funding of teacher and state employee pensions. The Senate and House will now work to resolve differences in their respective budget plans, with the goal of passing final versions and adjourning the session late next week.