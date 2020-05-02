Vermont Senate approves hazard pay for workers

The Vermont Senate approved a bill to give essential workers making less than $25-per-hour hazard pay during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But lawmakers and the governor are still at odds at where the millions of dollars should come from.

Under the bill, grocery store workers, child care providers, and others who have been working through the pandemic would get three months' worth of $1,000 grants.

The payout would come from the federal government's $1.25 billion relief package, but Gov. Phil Scott has said the federal dollars may not cover the bill.

He added that it's too early to say if he'll support the bill.

However, Scott has said he supports two other bills that are headed to his desk; one would place a moratorium on evictions, and the other would give towns for power to abate property taxes.