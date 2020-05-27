Vermont Senate considering vote-by-mail legislation

The Vermont Senate is working on legislation to allow the secretary of state's office to begin planning for mailing every registered voter an absentee ballot ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Senate leaders said in a news release Tuesday that in previous elections, about 30% of voters cast their ballots early, including by mail. It's expected that health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will increase that figure.

Secretary of State Jim Condos has said that for Vermont to rely on voting by mail for the November election, decisions need to be made soon.

