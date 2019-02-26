Vermont Senate greenlights $15 minimum wage

The Vermont Senate has given the green light to a $15 per hour minimum wage by 2024.

The Senate sent the bill to the House Tuesday after passing it on a voice vote.

The legislation is similar to what the House and Senate passed last year before it was vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

The bill would gradually raise the state's current $10.78 minimum wage each year until it hits $15 in 2024.

Opponents say it will be a burden on the state's small businesses.

Supporters, like Sen. Michael Sirotkin, say it will help low-wage workers.

"We're looking at 66,000 Vermonters by 2024 being helped to the tune of $200 million. And the modeling shows that perhaps about a little less than 1,000 jobs-- they could be part time, they could be full time, it's not a thousand people-- may see reductions. So I think those are pretty good odds," said Sirotkin, D-South Burlington.

The bill now heads to the House.

The governor says he remains opposed to the bill because of its impact on employers.