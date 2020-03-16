Vermont Senate holds meeting regarding recent state of emergency

The Vermont Senate is discussing the recent state of emergency and what steps going forward.

One of the topics discussed was about ways to stop hoarding at local stores in the midst of coronavirus concerns.

"As I went to the supermarket myself yesterday and I thought to myself if we place limits on how much Heady Topper one can buy, perhaps Purell can fall into the same category," said Senate Pro Temp Tim Ashe over the phone during a remote phone conference Sunday

Lawmakers held a phone conference to talk about a number of topics, including drive through coronavirus testing sites, and emergency loans for businesses.

Lawmakers are also potentially looking at rolling back regulations on childcare licensing.

"Secretary French says the jury is still out as they work through that, but the vision is to make sure that all of the people who have positions that are so critical to dealing with all of this can be at work and have their kids in a safe environment too," said Ashe.