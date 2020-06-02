Vermont Senate passes bill to allow mail-in voting

The Vermont Senate has approved a bill to allow voting by mail.

Lawmakers voted 21-7 to give the greenlight for Vermonters to vote from home ahead of the August primaries.

Election officials say voting by mail will reduce the number of Vermonters gathering at the polls, potentially spreading COVID-19.

The Legislature's vote comes after Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic Secretary of State Jim Condos disagreed on how to roll-out a vote by mail system.

Now, that bill heads to the House.