Vermont Senate passes police use-of-force bill

The Vermont Senate has passed a bill that would implement new police use-of-force guidelines, ban chokeholds by police and require other officers to intervene if they witness colleagues using a prohibited restraint.

A second bill that was also given final approval Wednesday requires law enforcement agencies to comply with racial data reporting requirements. While the Vermont Legislature had been considering similar proposals for some time, they were given new urgency in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing. Both pieces of legislation still need to be considered by the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, the town of Bennington has agreed to a $30,000 settlement with an African American man who said he was pulled over and searched by local police in 2013 because of his race.

