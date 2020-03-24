WATCH LIVE: Vermont Senate takes up COVID-19 measures

Vermont lawmakers are set to return to the Statehouse Tuesday to vote on a package of bills tackling the immediate effects of COVID-19, including widespread layoffs and increasing health care access.

After a week long hiatus, the Legislature is slated to vote on a few bills which provide immediate aid to hospitals and laid off workers. Senate President Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden County, says the bills are designed as an immediate fix to fight the impacts of the virus.

"The level of complexity of the problems being thrown at us is overwhelming at this point, so we're trying to make smart decision, smart decision, smart decision -- one at a time," Ashe said.

The bills waives employer fees for laying someone off and expands unemployment to people who have to stay home as a result of the virus.

"There are some people who might be vulnerable themselves or someone at their home, so they might be going back and forth in ways that are risking the spread of infection," Ashe said.

At the same time, Governor Phil Scott Monday pitched a plan to add $600 to the maximum of unemployment and expand benefits to people who don't pay into the state's trust fund.

"Apply to folks who are independent contractors. That's your Uber drivers, and to self-employed folks in the past who did not qualify but whose incomes have collapsed," Scott said.

The measure also simplifies telehealth access and gives more medical providers the ability to practice in Vermont.

