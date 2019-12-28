Vermont Sports Hall of Fame presents check

The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame is set to present its 2020 class next month. But first, the organization presents some needed funds to its signature charity.

The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame recently gave Prevent Child Abuse Vermont $3,000. Donations were raised at the annual Hall of Fame induction dinner and celebration earlier this year. The money supports PCAV's programs, serving more than 16,000 people annually.

Since 2011, The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame has raised $19,000 for PCAV.

