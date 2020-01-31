Vermont State College system looks to lawmakers for $5M infusion

Vermont State College officials are asking the Legislature for $5 million over the next few years to grow programs, recruit more students and help the state's workforce development woes.

Ted Benoit graduated from Northern Vermont University several years ago with a business degree and opened his own hunting and fishing store. "It was a nice transition. It was nice to come to a school that you get one-on-one interactions with your teachers, you're in a class of maybe 20 on the big side," Benoit said.

NVU leaders say Benoit's business in Lyndonville is one offshoot of the role the university plays in the Northeast Kingdom's economy, making a splash of over $113 million. At the Statehouse in Montpelier, Tuesday, NVU officials said 70% of graduates like Benoit stay in Vermont .

"We are vital to our community. We are working hard to innovate and continue to innovate by creating new programs specifically addressed to tailoring to the workforce needs of our community," said NVU President Elaine Collins.

The $5 million ask would go toward NVU, Castleton University, Community College of Vermont and Vermont Technical College.

Vermont's Interim Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington agreed that recent college graduates make up a big chunk of the workforce, but he says when it comes to overcoming Vermont's demographic challenges, it's a complex issue that will take more than an investment in state colleges to fix. "Whether that's college students, whether that's new Americans whether that's recently retired individuals looking to come back to the workforce, or that's people who have recently left incarceration," he said.

Vermont is one of the top spenders in early childhood education, but has consistently been at the bottom of the barrel for investment in state colleges. And in an another tight budget, finding money among the other competing needs is expected to be a challenge.

NVU leaders say an investment in the state college system carries over to other sectors. "Our state colleges are fulfilling those needs. NVU specifically is fulfilling the needs in the northern tier," Collins said.

In his budget address, Governor Phil Scott allocated half-a-million to the Vermont State College system for academic support and retention.

