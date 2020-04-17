Vermont State Colleges System likely to close 3 campuses

Three Vermont college campuses are likely to close.

WCAX News has learned that Vermont State College Chancellor Jeb Spaulding will recommend that NVU-Johnson, NVU-Lyndon and the VTC Randolph campuses be shuttered.

He will present that proposal to the VSC Board of Trustees Monday.

The plan calls for consolidating NVU courses at Castleton University. The VTC Williston campus will remain open.

Earlier this week, leaders said the state colleges system is facing a multimillion-dollar shortfall in the wake of the coronavirus.

They said the $10 million operating loss this year might mean they would not be able to fully reopen in the fall.

Much of that money-- $5.5 million-- will go to reimbursing students.

The Lyndon and Johnson state college campuses just merged in 2018 to form the Northern Vermont University.

