Vermont State Colleges board of trustees to hold emergency meeting

The Vermont State Colleges System board of trustees has scheduled an emergency meeting for Tuesday, April 21, to discuss the chancellor's recommendation to close three of the system's campuses.

Chancellor Jeb Spaulding says the student body was already shrinking, and with coronavirus shutting down the semester and schools having to refund room and board, the system is looking at a $10 million shortfall.

A vote on the recommendation was already postponed.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. on Zoom.