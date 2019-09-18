Vermont State Colleges chancellor invites public input

The chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges says officials are trying to strengthen the newly unified Northern Vermont University.

One idea may be a 2.9 percent tuition increase within the state college system in 2021.

At a packed meeting on the NVU-Lyndon campus last week, students, faculty and the community raised concerns about the school's future. They said there were rumors the Lyndon campus would close and would only have programs online. Chancellor Jeb Spaulding says that's not the plan but VSC faces challenges.

Spaulding has until December to make recommendations. And he's asking for your input. Send email to securethefuture@vsc.edu.