The Vermont State Colleges System says it's unsure whether it will fully open this fall.

VSC leaders say they are looking at a $10 million operating loss this year. Much of that-- $5.5 million-- will reimburse students. And many camps and conferences were canceled and may not happen until next year.

In other school news, the University of Vermont has pledged to make sure employees have full salary and benefits at least until the end of May.