Vermont State College officials hold listening tour

More studies are emerging, showing the downturn in college enrollment across the nation.

Vermont and the Northeast are among the hardest hit areas with several colleges closing this spring due to financial hardship.

Public universities in Vermont have a big economic impact on their small communities, so the Vermont State Colleges have been working over the last several years to find efficiencies, and now they want to hear from the public.

VSC took comments this summer and has scheduled more input on all five school campuses this week. CCV's meeting was on Monday. Tuesday's session takes place at Castleton University's Casella Theater from 3:30 to 5. Wednesday it will be in Randolph at Vermont Tech's Conant Room 102. And Northern Vermont University will have input meetings Thursday in Lyndon and Friday in Johnson -- from 11:30 to 1.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Vermont State College Chancellor Jeb Spaulding about what kinds of information they are hoping to gather.