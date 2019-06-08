Vermont State Parks kick off summer season with free weekend

As part of the annual Vermont Days, this weekend state parks and state owned historical sites are free to the public.

Officials from Sand Bar Park in Milton say 165 people stopped by as of 2 p.m. Saturday

They say the park is off to a good start this season, after having a delayed opening due to high lake levels.

"This year, [lake levels] were as high as 101 ft. which is abnormally high for the shoreline here. The highest they've been was 103 ft., but 101 ft. was our high for the summer. They're dropping off, and were at about 99 feet [on Saturday]," said Manager of Sand Bar Park, Adelaide Dumm.

Tourism officials say the annual Vermont Days is a way of celebrating the arrival of summer.