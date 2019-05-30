Vermont State Parks to get additional rental cabins

Some campsites at Vermont State Parks will get upgraded soon.

Governor Phil Scott and state park officials announced a project to build 20 new cabins in the statewide system. Tech schools around the state will help boost the total number of rental cabins to 65.

The governor says the cabins provide upgrades for campers looking for a less rustic experience. And Parks Director Craig Whipple seconds that.

"There's a futon to sleep on, there's some bunk beds, there's table and chairs, electricity, windows to close, window screens," Whipple said.

"Interest continues to grow showing there's a clear demand for more. So I'm pleased to have worked with the team here and with the support of the legislature to fund an effort that will build at least 20 more cabins," Scott said.

He says the cabins have an occupancy rate of about 90 percent, while traditional camp sites have a 40 percent rate.