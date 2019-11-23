Vermont State Police Captain retires after 34 years

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) The most current, longest tenured trooper in the Vermont State Police has retired.

Capt. Tom Hango began his career with State Police in 1986, as an auxiliary trooper and part-time dispatcher. He became a full-time trooper in 1990.

Capt. Hango has served as a patrol trooper, K-9 handler, patrol commander, detective, station commander and detective commander.

He is retiring as Commander of the State Police Communication Centers and serves as the department representative on the Vermont 911 Board.

 