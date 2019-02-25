Vermont State Police OK on immigration questioning

The U.S. Justice Department now says the Vermont State Police are following federal law on immigration enforcement, freeing up nearly $2 million in grants that had been withheld from the state.

At issue is Vermont's Fair and Impartial Policing Policy that directs state troopers not to ask about immigration status during investigations. The state maintained the policy did not violate federal law because it does not prevent officers from sharing information with the feds, just not to ask.

Now, the justice department has concluded the state is in compliance and has released a hold on two grant programs that support the state's drug task force.