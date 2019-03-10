Vermont State Police Trooper on paid leave after shooting incident

State Police say Sgt. Eugene Duplissis shot a man who was on the run for nearly 12-hours Saturday. Duplissis has been with the Vermont State Police since 2001 and is a member of the state's Tactical Unit.

The unit was called in to help police track down 33-year-old John-Victor Wetherby. Wetherby was on the run after attacking someone is Bellows Falls Friday. Foot tracks in the snow lead them to an unoccupied home in Rockingham.

Wetherby barracked himself in a bedroom. They say he was armed with an antique shotgun found in the house and cocked it when he saw police. That's when officials say Duplissis fired his gun, grazing Wetherby.

Wetherby was taken to the hospital and then released into police custody. Investigators say the shotgun was not loaded.

Duplissis has been placed on paid leave for the remainder of the investigation.

Wetherby remains behind bars as he is facing charges from the Vermont State Police for the assault that happened on Hyde street on Friday in Bellows Falls. The Bellows Falls Police are expected to file those charges on Monday.

