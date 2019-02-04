The Measure of Hate: Vt. State Police admit lax hate crime record keeping

While Vermont law enforcement agencies voluntarily reported 34 hate crimes in 2017, the Vermont State Police initially reported zero incidents. State police officials admit they could do a better job of reporting hate crime and bias incidents.

"We recognize now that these incidents have a significant impact on the community, so yeah, we need to do a better job cleaning that up," said Vermont State Police Lt. Garry Scott.

He says VSP has had trouble determining if some incidents are considered a hate crime or bias incident. "Most crimes need to have that type of -- what is the motivation behind it," he said.

Officers are trained to identify a victim, possible suspect and their intent, but until now, in an open case with no arrests, police wouldn't classify it as a hate or bias crime because they didn't know the motive. "Although it has a very significant impact to the community," Scott said.

Vermont law enforcement agencies voluntarily reported 34 hate crimes in 2017. That's nine more than in 2016 and the most in a decade. According to data from the FBI, 17 Vermont agencies voluntarily reported at least one hate crime.

Lt. Scott now says that five or six incidents VSP investigated in 2017 should, in retrospect, have been labeled as having a bias motivation, even if they don't know who did it or why. "The goal going forward is to really make sure we can tighten up coding, reviewing the process, making sure front line supervisors understand that the codes need to be checked thoroughly," he said.

"One important part of our work is to improve law enforcement's response to hate crime" said Kai Wiggins with the Arab American Institute in Washington, D.C. The civil rights group is lobbying for states to add legislation on mandatory reporting and training requirements for responding to hate crimes.

Vermont already recognizes hate crimes against race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disabilities, gender and gender identity.

"If you just create an infrastructure for this reporting, it will better incentivize and facilitate more accurate statistics, which we find important as well, because if we really want to understand the issue, we need a sound assessment of what's happening in communities," Wiggins said.

Wiggins has worked with racial justice advocates on this issue in Vermont. He says targeted violence or discrimination can prevent a community from feeling part of the social fabric. 'There is desire to feel like there's a true representation and visibility and acceptance thorough in communities," he said.

Lt. Scott believes the state police need to listen to and better understand issues of marginalized communities. He says they will focus on more outreach and they want Vermonters to feel more comfortable reaching out to them. "If they don't feel validated coming to the police, we're not going to know these problems and we can't do anything about them, so that's the hope, that people come and talk to us, and we're trying to do the best we can about that," he said.

Lt. Scott says he's not sure mandatory reporting can happen without specific training, and training costs money and time.

