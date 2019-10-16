State police assisting in Bennington death investigation

The Vermont State Police have been brought in to help in the investigation into a woman found dead in a river in Bennington Sunday.

Authorities say investigators are interviewing a number of people in relation to the suspicious death of Bridget Osgood. The 45-year-old has children in New York and lived near the crime scene, but no one reported her missing.

While officials can't give many specifics, they say the death is suspicious given where and how her body was found. Local police say she had a significant injury to her head. An autopsy has been completed but police are still waiting for the results.

"When we get the report from the medical examiner's office it helps us determine how to interview and learn whether or not someone's interview to us was accurate or not. So, the results from the autopsy are critical," said Bennington Police Sgt. Camillo Grande.

Investigators are working on a timeline of events. The body was found in the Roaring Branch River near Caroline Drive on Sunday. The river sits behind homes in a residential neighborhood.

