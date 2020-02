Vermont State Police say they helped rescue an owl that got stuck in the grill of a car in Arlington.

Courtesy: Vermont State Police

We're told troopers helped Fish and Wildlife remove the owl which looked to have a broken leg.

It was taken for treatment, but is expected to make a full recovery.

It's been a busy month for VSP on the owl beat. Earlier this month a St. Johnsbury trooper helped save another owl from being assaulted by a murder of crows along I-91.