Vermont State Police investigating online harassment

If you saw the Facebook post about a woman accused of selling pre-packaged meals provided for free from the Vermont National Guard, it's a hoax.

Vermont State Police are investigating it as a case of online harassment.

In short, investigators say it's a fake post.

They say the woman seen in the post didn't write that post and wasn't selling MREs and she didn't receive any meals from the guard.

Investigators are looking for whoever created the post.

Police say if you know who it gives them a call at 802-773-9101.