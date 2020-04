Vermont State Police say they clocked two cars driving 108 miles an hour in a 35 mile an hour zone.

It happened Saturday night on East Road in Bennington.

Police were able to catch up with one of the drivers - 39 year old Daris Carter of Bennington. He was issued a fine and penalized 8 points on his license.

The driver of the other car got away.

It's an older model silver color sedan with bright, blue tinted headlights.

Call state police if you have any information.