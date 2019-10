A Vermont State Police recruit is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

Police say it happened Tuesday around 8 p.m. at the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford. They say Daniel Allinger, 23, was involved in a "low-light" training exercise with an instructor. They say the Middlebury officer's gun went off as he was trying to remove it from its holster, grazing his leg.

He was treated and released from the hospital and returned to the academy.