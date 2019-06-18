VSP: 2018 traffic stops show progress in racial disparities

Vermont State Police have released traffic stop statistics from last year and they say there has been progress in addressing racial disparities.

According to VSP, searches of motorists occurred in only a small amount of discretionary traffic stops, but turned up contraband almost 82 percent of the time. They also there continues to be a disparity in search rates between white drivers and minority drivers, but that gap is narrowing.

They say almost 58,000 cars were stopped last year which is a decrease of more than 6,000 stops from the previous year.

VSP officials say they are continuing to make changes to address fair and impartial policing in the state.

For more numbers from the 2018 data click here.