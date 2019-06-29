Vermont State Police update tattoo policy

Starting July 1, people seeking to become troopers can be hired even if they have tattoos on their arms that you can see when wearing a short-sleeve uniform. This has not always been the case before.

According to the updated policy, officers hired after July 1 with those visible arm tattoos, are required to cover them with fabric sleeves while on duty.

Extremist, racist or sexist tattoos are still prohibited by Vermont State Police as well as tattoos on the face, neck or hands, unless it's a commitment band tattoo on a ring finger.

