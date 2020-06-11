Vermont State Police push for body cameras for all officers

Vermont's public safety commissioner is reaffirming that state police do want to get body cameras for all officers.

We're told Vermont State Police began efforts to get body cameras and new cruiser dashboard camera systems in 2015.

Commissioner Michael Schirling calls them essential to enhance transparency, accountability and public trust.

Officers in the Tactical Services unit do wear cameras. The next step is to get cameras for officers in the field.

The goal is to buy them in the next fiscal year.

We're told the cameras would cost $760,000 and the data storage system is about $230,000.