Vermont State Police web tool tracks rise in officer-involved shootings

The number of officer involved shootings is on the rise in Vermont and across the country. Now, there's a new tool in Vermont to track exactly where they happened and why.

In February 2018, 42-year-old Ben Gregware was shot by police officers on the side of Interstate 89 in Bolton. A month earlier, 32-year-old Nathan Giffin was shot multiple times by police in Montpelier after a standoff. Four months before that, Michael Battles was shot by officers outside his Poultney home. All three died.

The incidents highlight a growing trend according to Vermont State Police Maj. Dan Trudeau.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Are you concerned that there could be a trust issue with police and the public that are leading to these officer involved shootings.

Maj. Dan Trudeau: I wouldn't say there is a trust issue. I think by us being transparent, shows the kind of cases that were are involved in.

Since 1977, Vermont State Police have been involved in 43 officer-involved shootings. Twenty-one of them have been fatal. In 41 of the cases, the use of force was found to be justified after independent reviews of the incidents.

The two other cases, which took place this past May, are still pending. James Luce was injured by officer in Hartford and Jeremy Potwin was killed in Tunbridge after an extensive manhunt.

"Certainly the job isn't what it used to be 20 years ago. There is a lot more dangerous situations involving the increase in drug use, opioids. There are a lot of different factors," Maj. Trudeau said.

The statistics for all of these shootings are now available for the public on a Vermont State Police website. Not only does the page offer details into each case, but it also provides a chart which shows the increasing number of police shootings in the Green Mountains.

"It's not only here in Vermont. I've talked to partners across the country and this is a national trend," Maj. Trudeau said

In Vermont there have been an additional 20 officer-involved shootings with departments other than the state police. Authorities say they are making the information public to improve transparency while highlighting the conditions police face every day.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Fair to say it's more dangerous for a police officer to do the job these days?

Maj. Dan Trudeau: I would definitely say it is much more dangerous.

Authorities say other factors leading to these shootings could be mental health issues and the prevalence of guns on the streets.