Vermont State Police working to avoid spread of COVID-19

The Vermont State Police say they are taking precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The agency will change the way it handles some of its calls.

Troopers will still physically respond to major case investigations such as homicides, crimes in progress, motor vehicle crashes with injuries and domestic assaults.

As needed, troopers may use social distancing, consult with medical first responders and use personal protective equipment.

Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Schirling stresses that The Vermont State Police is still in full and active operation.